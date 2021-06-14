Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 352,466 Shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,047,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,466 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Jaws Acquisition were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,803,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

