Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 140,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of AbCellera Biologics worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCL stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,265. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 54.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,798,420 shares of company stock worth $335,410,033.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

