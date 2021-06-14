Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $18.95 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,954,000. Align Technology accounts for 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $606.54. 9,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $588.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.57 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

