Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $5.47 Million Position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 533,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000.
NASDAQ:RACB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643. Research Alliance Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53.
About Research Alliance Corp. II
