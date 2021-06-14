Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $5.47 Million Position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 533,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,000.

NASDAQ:RACB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643. Research Alliance Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53.

About Research Alliance Corp. II

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

