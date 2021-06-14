Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $9.03 Million Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $319,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $308,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 1,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,551. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

