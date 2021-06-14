Pura Vida Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,002 shares during the period. Organogenesis comprises 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $27,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ ORGO traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $16.13. 46,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

