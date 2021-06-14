Q3 Asset Management Has $2.81 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up about 1.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,880. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.