Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. People’s United Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $15,737,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. 105,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

