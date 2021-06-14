QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

QNTQY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$20.50 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.