Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 253 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

LOW stock opened at $190.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.