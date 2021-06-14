Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $102.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.