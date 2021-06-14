Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 122.6% in May

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 122.6% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 492.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RMSYF remained flat at $$49.89 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $53.47.
About Ramsay Health Care
