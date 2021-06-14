Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $3.79 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $58,444.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,091.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.35 or 0.06398795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.80 or 0.01560934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.44 or 0.00437597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00146854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.22 or 0.00669024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.00430760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006853 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039925 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,966,720,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

