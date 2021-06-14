Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) recently:

6/9/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

6/8/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales gained from strong digital momentum and the reopening of stores across all regions, except for Western Europe. Moreover, the company resumed its share repurchase program in the quarter. However, it expects higher operating expense in Q2 owing to the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020, higher fulfillment costs, and elevated marketing, payroll and digital spending.”

5/27/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/27/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Results gained from strategic investments in omnichannel capabilities, as well as marketing, data and analytics along with an increased focus on EMEA and APAC regions. Earnings improved year on year, driven by strong margins due to prudent inventory management strategies. Additionally, it is gaining from strong digital sales, backed by higher traffic. This along with store optimization plans is likely to be an upside in the near term. Moreover, the company’s plan to resume share repurchase seems encouraging. However, the pandemic has been taking a toll on its top line. Markedly, sales fell during the fourth quarter mainly due to soft traffic trends. Also, elevated COVID-19-related costs remain concerns.”

5/19/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/19/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ANF opened at $43.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $8,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $4,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

