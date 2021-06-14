Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,782 shares of company stock worth $42,615,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

