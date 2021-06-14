Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $390.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

