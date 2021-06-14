Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $98.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $98,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after buying an additional 1,728,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.