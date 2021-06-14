Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

