Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the May 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.08.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company intends to develop small molecule NR2F6 that activates to immune cell for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

