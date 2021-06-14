Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the May 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.08.
Regen BioPharma Company Profile
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.