Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

