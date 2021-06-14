Reviewing Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) & The Competition

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Allegro MicroSystems to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems Competitors 2107 8318 15468 644 2.55

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $33.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.98%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems Competitors -23.25% 1.83% 0.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million $17.95 million 115.71 Allegro MicroSystems Competitors $3.36 billion $591.87 million 20.09

Allegro MicroSystems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems rivals beat Allegro MicroSystems on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

