RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $6.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $23.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $226.82 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $643.68.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

