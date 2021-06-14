Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,047 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after buying an additional 132,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,745,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIIN opened at $32.78 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $634.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

