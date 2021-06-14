Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,181 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $624.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

