Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 258,647 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.18 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

