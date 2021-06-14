Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Malibu Boats worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Malibu Boats by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

