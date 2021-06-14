Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $35.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

