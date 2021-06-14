Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,585 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Ladder Capital worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.11 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

