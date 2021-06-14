Riot Blockchain, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Riot Blockchain in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the technology company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Riot Blockchain stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 4.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth approximately $61,822,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 127.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after buying an additional 518,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

