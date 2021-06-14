Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PZN opened at $11.65 on Monday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $845.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

