Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

