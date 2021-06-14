Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.39. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,274. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

