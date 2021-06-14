Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 109.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.09. The firm has a market cap of $432.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

