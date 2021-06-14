Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.26. 11,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

