Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 181,610 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of American Well at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,204,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 293.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMWL. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

