Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

