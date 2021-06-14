Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,785,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,999,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,872,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK opened at $42.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

