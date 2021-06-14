Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

