Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 179,836 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

