Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,435 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCE opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

