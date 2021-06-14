Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 63,350 Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Altabancorp worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altabancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altabancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altabancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTA opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $861.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

