Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.15 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.60 and a fifty-two week high of $284.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

