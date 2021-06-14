Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.21.

Snowflake stock opened at $240.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.15. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

