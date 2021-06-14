Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 13th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 205.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTOXF shares. UBS Group downgraded Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$4.67 on Monday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.