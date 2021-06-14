Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 243 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 229.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.