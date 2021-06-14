Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA opened at $131.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.03. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $89.32 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,253,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after buying an additional 59,619 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $112,211,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.