Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $399.00 target price on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $403.89.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $383.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.87. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.