Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

