Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.