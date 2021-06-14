Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the May 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKWFF remained flat at $$34.65 during midday trading on Monday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.