Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

RCL opened at $90.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

